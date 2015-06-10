MILAN, June 10 UniCredit is pleased
with the performance of its unit in Russia and is winning market
share as other lenders leave the country, a top executive at
Italy's biggest bank said ahead of a European decision over
extending sanctions against Moscow.
"Our Russian unit continues to give us great satisfaction,"
UniCredit's newly appointed corporate and investment banking
head Gianni Franco Papa told journalists on the sidelines of the
bank's annual investors' conference.
UniCredit has been operating in Russia since 1989 and its
Russian unit is ranked 10th by total assets in the country.
"The fact that some lenders have left the country or scaled
down their business has given us the opportunity to expand,"
Papa said.
The EU is due to decide in two weeks whether to extend
economic sanctions over Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea from
Ukraine.
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Wednesday met Russian
President Vladimir Putin in Milan and praised the "traditional
Italian Russian friendship", but spoke of "elements of division"
over Ukraine.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Gianluca Semeraro; Editing
by David Holmes)