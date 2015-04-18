MILAN, April 18 Italy's biggest bank by assets,
UniCredit, is close to signing a deal with Spain's
Santander to combine their asset management businesses,
UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni said on Saturday.
"We are nearing (a deal with Santander) and I hope there
will be a positive announcement soon," Ghizzoni said on the
sidelines of an event in Milan. The comments were later
confirmed by a bank spokesman.
The two banks announced in September they were in talks to
merge Santander Asset Management and UniCredit's Pioneer unit to
create a European fund managing powerhouse overseeing some 350
billion euros ($378 billion) of assets.
However, the final deal will likely differ from the initial
project, a source close to the matter said on Saturday, adding
that the U.S. operations of Pioneer may be stripped out from the
combination and be included in a different transaction.
A final agreement could be announced as soon as the
beginning of next week, two sources told Reuters.
Santander declined to comment on the issue.
($1 = 0.9255 euros)
