MILAN, Sept 22 Spanish bank Santander has emerged as the frontrunner to buy a stake of up to 50 percent in Italian bank Unicredit's asset management division Pioneer, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Like other Italian and European lenders, UniCredit has been shedding assets, cutting jobs and closing branches to shore up its capital base ahead of a health check of euro zone banks whose outcome is set to be made public next month.

A deal between Pioneer and Santander would create a fund managing powerhouse managing a combined 328 billion euros ($421 billion) of assets.

UniCredit, Italy's biggest lender by assets, is scheduled to hold a board meeting on Tuesday but it is not clear if an announcement will be made on it picking Santander for exclusive talks, the sources told Reuters.

The sources said that the Italian bank has not yet made a final decision and may take more time given a lack of unanimity among its management.

One of the sources said that some UniCredit executives are worried that selling Santander a big stake in Pioneer, which manages assets worth 174 billion euros, would amount to "inviting a big rival in your house". UniCredit and Santander both declined to comment.

Santander, which managed 154 billion euros in assets as of March, has faced stiff competition for the stake from a consortium comprising private equity fund CVC Capital Partners and Singapore sovereign fund GIC, while U.S. fund Advent is also in the frame.

But last week it emerged as a favourite candidate because of its experience in asset managing.

"They were the last one to enter the auction and now they're very hot on this deal. Their plan is to merge their existing asset management operations with Pioneer's," one of the sources said.

The bids on UniCredit's table are for a stake of up to 50 percent in Pioneer, sources have said, with at least one of the proposals valuing the whole of Pioneer at around 2.4-2.7 billion euros, or 9-10 times EBITDA of 270 million euros.

UniCredit had in 2011 considered the sale of Pioneer but dropped the idea after failing to conclude a tie-up with Eurizon, the fund management arm of domestic rival Intesa Sanpaolo.

In August, UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni said Pioneer was a strategic asset and the idea was to keep a "substantial stake".

Last year Santander, the euro zone's biggest bank, sold a 50 percent stake in its own asset management arm to U.S. private equity firms Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic LLC. The deal valued the business at 2.05 billion euros.

(1 US dollar = 0.7791 euro) (Writing by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Silvia Aloisi and Jason Neely)