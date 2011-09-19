TREVISO, Italy, Sept 19 UniCredit shareholder Fondazione Cassamarca would have "some problems" subscribing a new capital increase at Italy's largest bank by assets, its chairman Dino De Poli said on Monday, adding no decision had been taken yet by UniCredit's management on whether to launch a capital increase.

"Given we already subscribed to two capital increases, we would have some problems with a third," De Poli, whose foundation holds a stake of just under 1 percent in UniCredit, told reporters.

"UniCredit must find out whether the possibility of a capital increase gets the consensus of the foundations and is within their means," he said.

(Reporting by Carlo Saccon)