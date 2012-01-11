BRIEF-Henry Morgan Ltd intends to buy further shares in Hunter Hall International
* John Bridgeman has issued instructions to its brokers to seek to acquire further shares in Hunter Hall International
MILAN Jan 11 Italy's Fondazione Cassamarca, a shareholder in UniCredit, said on Wednesday it will subscribe to the bank's 7.5 billion euro capital increase.
Cassamarca has little less than 1 percent in the Italian bank.
Shares in UniCredit have dropped sharply since the bank unveiled details of its rights issue on Jan. 4.
Since touching a low of 2.20 euros on Jan. 9, shares in UniCredit have risen 15 percent. The shares were up 5.2 percent at 1035 GMT. For Breakinviews click (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)
By Geo Tharappel Feb 14 Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday as a stronger dollar weighed on sentiment while investors awaited the congressional testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen for clues on the pace of interest rate hikes. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six other currencies, was flat near a three-week high hit on Monday. "The uptick in the dollar yesterday is acting negatively for regional markets," said Mikey Macain
SINGAPORE, Feb 14 Singapore will for the first time allow foreign takeovers of non-bank finance firms as part of steps to strengthen their financial resilience and operational flexibility, the central bank said on Tuesday.