MILAN Feb 16 Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Aabar Investments has increased its stake in Italian bank UniCredit to 6.5 percent by exercising a call option, market regulator Consob said on Thursday.

Aabar previously had 4.99 percent of UniCredit, Consob said.

Consob said on its website that the increase in the stake dated back to Feb. 14.

The regulator also said in an update on its website that U.S. fund Capital Research and Management has cut its stake to 2.732 on Feb. 10 from a previous 5.4 percent holding. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)