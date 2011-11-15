MILAN Nov 15 Italy's CRT foundation will subscribe to UniCredit's 7.5 billion capital increase issue for up to 350 million euros, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday, a day after the bank announced the biggest rights issue in Europe's banking sector in over a year.

CRT has a 3.3 percent stake in UniCredit, which rises to just under 4.2 percent if hybrid instruments convertible into equity, known as cashes, are included. The source said the foundation was also ready to take up a marginal part of the rights issue not subscribed by other shareholders. (Reporting By Paola Arosio)