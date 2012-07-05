MILAN, July 5 Shares in Italy's No.1 bank UniCredit were suspended limit-down after slumping more than 7 percent, with other local banks also posting strong losses after comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi failed to reassure investors over steps to stem the euro zone crisis.

Losses were also compounded by comments by UniCredit's boss that bad loans at the bank and in the country were rising as an economic recession deepened.

"Draghi's comments today have not helped," said a Milan-based trader. "He said the opposite of what markets wanted to hear. He was cautious on the economic outlook and has ruled out a further monetary easing."

The spread between 10-year Italian government bonds and equivalent German Bunds widened to 460 basis points following Draghi's comments, up from 433 basis points late on Wednesday.

Italy's benchmark 10-year yields broke above 6 percent.

A rise in Italian debt costs negatively affects domestic banking shares due to lenders' exposure to sovereign risk and the direct link between their cost of funding and that of the state. (Reporting by Lisa Jucca and Stefano Rebaudo)