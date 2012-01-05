BRIEF-Matrix Concepts Holdings Bhd says Qtrly net profit 50.4 million rgt
* Qtrly net profit 50.4 million rgt Source text (http://bit.ly/2lxY7Lr) Further company coverage:
MILAN Jan 5 Italian market watchdog Consob said on Thursday it was probing a steep fall in UniCredit's MI> shares over the past two days to check whether a ban on naked short-selling had been respected.
UniCredit shares have lost more than 30 percent since it priced a 7.5 billion euro capital increase at a hefty discount on Wednesday.
They were suspended five times for excessive losses on Thursday, closing down 17.3 percent.
Consob last November announced a ban on naked short selling and also extended a ban on short selling in financial stocks until Jan. 15. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)
ZURICH, Feb 23 Swiss Re, the world's second-largest reinsurer, said on Thursday fourth-quarter net profit fell 45 percent after outlays on claims from natural disasters such as Hurricane Matthew and an earthquake in New Zealand proved costly.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 23 Barclays Africa missed estimates with a 5 percent rise in annual profit on Thursday as higher interest rates at home and sluggish growth elsewhere on the continent hit consumption and investment spending.