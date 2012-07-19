BRIEF-Lock-up period for Southwest Securities' 1.0 bln shares to end
* Says lock-up period for 1.0 billion shares to end, shares to start trading on Feb 24
MILAN, July 19 UniCredit said on Thursday it was selling a 100 percent stake in Sofipa asset manager, as Italian banks under pressure to boost profitability move to cut non-core assets.
Sofipa has approximately 300 million euros of assets under management, UniCredit said in a statement in which it did not disclose a price for the transaction.
UniCredit said as part of the deal it would invest 50 million euros in a fund launched by the asset manager which is buying Sofipa. The fund will target investments in mid-sized Italian companies.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)
* Says lock-up period for 1.0 billion shares to end, shares to start trading on Feb 24
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 19 The largest shareholders of Vale SA have decided to dissolve an investment holding company through which they controlled the world's biggest iron ore producer for 20 years, newspaper O Globo reported on Sunday.
CAIRO, Feb 19 Average yields on Egypt's three-month and nine-month treasury bills rose at an auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.