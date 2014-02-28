MILAN Feb 28 UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, may approve a new five-year strategic plan at a scheduled board meeting on March 11, a source close to the matter said.

The plan would focus on expanding services offered to corporate clients, strengthening the commercial bank, and developing new products including Internet banking, as well as managing problem loans, the source said.

UniCredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni has said several times the current strategic plan, which was announced in November 2011, would be revised.

Unicredit declined to comment. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Isla Binnie, editing by Emilio Parodi and David Evans)