* Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley unhappy with deal structure
* U.S. banks worried about global coordinators' links to
Unicredit
* JP Morgan renegotiated position at last minute
By Sophie Sassard and Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, Nov 25 A behind-the-scenes tussle
for control over a 7.5 billion euro ($10 billion) share sale by
Italy's Unicredit has shown how increasingly tense
market conditions are driving a wedge between investment banks.
When the opportunity to be involved in a big deal comes
along, banks are usually quick to pile in, with fees, league
table credit and client relationships to play for, as well as
all-important kudos.
But the risk in taking on any transaction in such uncertain
markets, let alone underwriting the shares of an Italian bank at
a time when Italy's economy is being sucked ever deeper into the
euro zone debt crisis, has brought strains to the fore.
U.S. heavyweights Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and J.P.
Morgan considered the risk involved in Unicredit's offering too
great for the potential reward on offer, according to a report
by IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
The 14-strong syndicate of banks appointed will underwrite
between 700 million and 850 million euros worth of shares each
and will receive fees between 2 and 2.5 percent, said a person
close to Unicredit who attended the meeting with the banks.
That source said that when Goldman Sachs was declined a
controlling role it then linked up with Morgan Stanley
and J.P. Morgan to present themselves as alternative global
co-ordinators of the share sale and requested a vote.
When that vote failed, the three U.S. banks walked away. All
three later tried to reopen negotiations but only J.P. Morgan
was successful in securing an underwriting position, the source
said.
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan declined to
comment.
PLAYING HARDBALL
Long-time advisor Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BoAML)
was appointed as global coordinator alongside Mediobanca
, in which Unicredit owns an 8.7 percent stake, and
Unicredit itself.
BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Intesa
Sanpaolo, JP Morgan, Societe Generale and UBS as joint
bookrunners have a lesser role, while ING, RBC, RBS and
Santander are co-bookrunners.
As the most senior role in a syndicate, global coordinators
have the greatest say in running of the offering -- including,
crucially, if and when to push ahead with it.
But having Unicredit and Mediobanca in this position made
the U.S. banks wary about how much say they would have,
according to other sources close to the negotiations.
One of those sources said the U.S. banks were uncomfortable
about relying on risk assessments by banks that were very close
to Unicredit.
The three banks were also concerned about BoAML's
long-standing ties with Unicredit through Italian lead banker
Andrea Orcel, the sources added.
The U.S. banks wanted to increase the financial protection
in case the transaction didn't go through, the first source,
close to Unicredit, said.
Shares in Unicredit, which holds 40 billion euros of Italian
government bonds, have lost half their value this year, leaving
its fundraising worth around 50 percent of its market value, and
making it painfully dilutive for investors.
A rights issue by fellow Italian bank Banca Popolare di
Milano last week fell 146 million euros short of its
800 million target, with investors taking up only 81.7 percent
of the shares on offer.
"At the last minute they got hung up on a couple of
legalistic issues and thought that given the situation is so
uncertain they could get some concessions from Unicredit by
playing hardball," said a separate source close to the
deal .
Such wrangling is not uncommon when companies are under
pressure to raise capital.
When Santander launched a 7.2 billion euro rights issue in
2008, at least one bank walked away at the last minute after
baulking at the risk of underwriting the deal.
And when Swiss insurer Zurich Financial Services
was under pressure to raise capital in 2002, one American bank
threatened to pull out of the loss-making insurer's syndicate
and tell the press the deal was too risky, in order to impose
its conditions, the first source close to Unicredit said.
($1 = 0.7506 euros)
(Additional reporting by Douwe Miedema in London and Silvia
Aloisi in Milan; Editing by Sophie Walker)