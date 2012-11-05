MILAN Nov 5 The chief executive of UniCredit said on Monday he saw no risk of a hostile takeover following speculation in the local press that Italy's largest bank by assets could be an attractive target because of its cheap stock price.

"No, this is folly," Federico Ghizzoni told reporters when asked whether he could see a hostile takeover risk for his bank either now or in the future. (Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro)