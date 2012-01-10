MILAN Jan 10 The risk that UniCredit could fall prey to a takeover following the recent slump in its share price is "fairly remote", the bank's managing director Roberto Nicastro said on Tuesday.

Nicastro was speaking in the southern city of Palermo, and his comments were confirmed by the bank.

UniCredit shares have fallen more than 40 percent since it priced a 7.5 billion euro rights issue at a steep discount last week, fuelling press speculation that the bank could become a bid target.

(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)