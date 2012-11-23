MILAN Nov 23 A case of suspected tax fraud involving top Italian banker Alessandro Profumo and 19 others should be handled by prosecutors in Bologna, not Milan a judge ruled on Friday, in a setback for the process.

Magistrates in the Northern Italian town of Bologna will have to rule again on whether to request that the accused be put on trial, although they will not have to restart the preliminary investigation.

The case centres on alleged tax fraud in 2007 and 2008 from a complex financial scheme, known as Project Brontos, which was set up by Britain's Barclays to the benefit of Italy's largest bank by assets UniCredit.

At the time Profumo, now Chairman of Italy's No.3 bank Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, was chief executive at Unicredit.

In June a Milan judge ordered the top banker and another 19 people to stand trial.

Unicredit expressed confidence at the time that the trial would clear the conduct of the bank and its former and current employees.