Moscow Exchange expects firms to start directly trading FX in March/April
MOSCOW, March 1 Big Russian firms are expected to start direct forex trading on the Moscow Exchange in March or April, a Moscow Exchange official said on Wednesday.
MILAN, June 13 UniCredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Thursday unrest in Turkey was not having an impact on operations at bank Yapi Kredi , which the Italian lender partly owns.
"(Yapi Kredi) bank continues to operate, we don't see any impact on its business", Ghizzoni told reporters. "It does not look like we could compare the (Turkish) situation to what happened in northern Africa. This is a different situation." (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, Writing by Lisa Jucca, editing by Jennifer Clark)
BOSTON, March 1 Hedge fund giant Citadel on Wednesday became the latest U.S. investment firm to join the Hedge Fund Standards Board, the industry's global standard-setting body said in a newsletter.