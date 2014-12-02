MILAN Dec 2 UniCredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Tuesday he was confident in a positive outcome for ongoing talks to sell its debt collector unit UCCMB to a consortium led by U.S. investment firm Fortress Investment Group.

"There is progress every day, were are ironing out details so I am confident things will turn out well," he said, adding, however, he could not say whether a deal would be signed by the end of the year.

Italy's biggest bank by assets has put UCCMB up for sale at the beginning of this year in a drive to strengthen its capital and free up resources for new lending to Italian companies.

UniCredit entered exclusive talks with a team comprising Fortress and Italian real estate group Prelios in October but talks are taking longer than expected.

