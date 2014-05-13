ROME May 13 UniCredit's net exposure to troubled Ukraine is 1.6 billion euros ($2.2 billion), the Italian bank's chief executive, Federico Ghizzoni, said on Tuesday.

"The net exposure, including capital and funding, is of around 1.6 billion euros at present," the banker said, adding that UniCredit's Polish unit Bank Pekao accounted for 150 million euros.

Speaking at a shareholder meeting, Ghizzoni said that the situation in Ukraine was "different and more fragile" than in Russia, but the former Soviet republic only accounted for 0.4 percent of total assets.

"The bank's financial position in Russia is very good. It's the Russian bank that gives UniCredit liquidity and not the other way round," Ghizzoni said.

"It's an extremely solid position with loan coverage ratios higher than the group's average."

