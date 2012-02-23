MILAN Feb 23 Unicredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Thursday the bank continues to back insurer Unipol's plan to bid for smaller rival Fondiaria-SAI.

On Wednesday, two private equity funds provided more details on a rival plan and said they were ready to spend up to 450 million to acquire Fondiaria parent holding company Premafin .

"We believe Unipol's plan is the right one," Federico Ghizzoni, Chief Executive of Unicredit, which has 6.6 percent of Unipol. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca)