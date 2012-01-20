MILAN Jan 20 UniCredit's 7.5 billion-euro ($9.7 billion) rights issue has drawn interest from U.S. institutional investors, sources close to the underwriting consortium said on Friday, the last day of trading for the rights.

"There is U.S. interest for the institutional part," one of the sources said.

Another source said Nordic countries were interested too.

UniCredit is set to meet the tougher capital requirements being imposed on euro zone banks thanks to its 7.5 billion-euro share sale, with Friday the last day of trading in rights to the heavily discounted new shares. ($1 = 0.7757 euros) (Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro)