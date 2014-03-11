BRIEF-Blank check co, Colony Global Acquisition Corp files to withdraw IPO plans - SEC filing
VIENNA, March 11 A complete writedown of goodwill on equity investments pushed UniCredit's central and eastern European (CEE) arm Bank Austria to a 2013 loss of 1.6 billion euros ($2.2 billion).
Bank Austria also reclassified its Ukrainian banking unit as held for sale, it said on Tuesday, but added it remained committed to the CEE region, which it called an important driver of growth and profits.
Net writedowns for loans and provisions rose to 1.44 billion euros amid what the bank called a more cautious assessment of future developments in CEE. ($1 = 0.7205 Euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)
SYDNEY, March 14 A top Australian central banker said on Tuesday said the calming effect of tighter rules on housing lending might be fading and regulators stood ready to impose more restrictions if necessary to head off risks in the market.
SAO PAULO, March 13 Grupo Schahin said on Monday it can execute a reorganization plan after an appeals court favored the ailing Brazilian engineering and rig-leasing conglomerate over disgruntled creditors, according to a statement.