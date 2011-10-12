VIENNA Oct 12 UniCredit unit Bank Austria is committed to central and eastern Europe but would consider offers for businesses in markets it does not see as essential, regional chief Gianni Franco Papa told a newspaper.

"If someone comes along with a good offer, we will look at it, but there is nothing on the table at the moment," he told the Salzburger Nachrichten in an interview published on Wednesday.

He reiterated that expansion plans for Hungary were on hold after the country let borrowers repay foreign-currency loans at below-market rates, forcing losses on banks there.

Bank Austria continued to pursue growth opportunities in key markets including Turkey, Russia and Poland, he said.

Bank Austria was better positioned in the region than rival Erste Group Bank , which said this week it could lose up to 800 million euros ($1.1 billion) this year after big writedowns.

"We already wrote off 800 million euros in all for Kazakhstan. We are less engaged in markets like Hungary or Romania," Papa said. "We did not force Swiss franc loans. We do not have a secret formula. We are just very conservative."

He dismissed speculation the Italian banking group could sell its central and eastern European arm, which is market leader in the region.

"This is nonsense. Perhaps this is wishful thinking from rivals. Eastern Europe is a cornerstone, a growth motor for the group. It would be completely irrational to sell something that produces such good results." ($1 = 0.733 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor)