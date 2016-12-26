SAO PAULO Dec 26 Enterprise Holdings Inc
has bought a 20 percent stake in Brazilian car rental
service Unidas SA, the Brazilian company said in a
securities filing on Monday.
Enterprise Holdings Brazil, LLC, an affiliate of Enterprise
Holdings Inc, bought 10.9 million shares on Dec. 23 for an
undisclosed sum.
According to the filing, the sellers of the stake were Kinea
I Private Equity Fundo de Investimento em Participações, Kinea
Co-Investimento II Fundo de Investimento em Participações, Vinci
Capital Partners II Fundo de Investimento em Participações and
GIF IV Fundo de Investimento.
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)