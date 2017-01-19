BRASILIA Jan 19 Brazilian car rental firm Unidas SA plans to sell shares in an initial public offering at between 15.15 reais and 18.71 reais, it said in a filing on Thursday.

Unidas plans to sell 46,192,813 common shares. Book building starts on Thursday and ends on Feb. 9, and shares are expected to start trading in the Sao Paulo stock exchange on Feb. 13, according to the filing.

Unidas' IPO is the second of a car rental firm planned for this year, following a share offering by Movida Participaçoes SA announced earlier this week. Both IPOs underscore the resilience of car renting despite Brazil's harshest recession in eight decades, high unemployment and a slump in consumer and corporate spending.

Growing confidence among local investors and expectations of a more business-friendly government following former President Dilma Rousseff's ouster in 2016 year are also bolstering IPO requests. (Reporting by Paula Laier; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)