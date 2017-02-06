PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 16
June 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO Feb 6 Brazilian rental car company Unidas SA has extended the deadline for investors seeking to bid on its initial public offering (IPO) by one day to Friday.
According to a securities filing, Unidas shares will begin trading on the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange on Feb. 14, instead of the original Feb. 13.
Last week, rival Movida Participacoes SA lowered the bottom of the suggested price range in its own IPO slated for Monday, casting doubt on Unidas' ability to complete its listing. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
June 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
STOCKHOLM/LONDON, June 15 Music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the Swedish company said in its annual financial statement ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.
* Long Island Iced Tea Corp. Announces public offering of common stock