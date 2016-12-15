BRIEF-Starbucks nominates Rosalind Brewer, Jorgen Vig Knudstorp and Satya Nadella to its board of directors
* Nominates Rosalind Brewer, Jorgen Vig Knudstorp And Satya Nadella to its board of directors
MILAN Dec 15 Italian consumer electronics retailer Unieuro has appointed Mediobanca, Citigroup and Credit Suisse as global coordinators for the initial public offering it plans for the first half of next year, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.
In the financial year ended Feb. 28, the group posted pro-forma revenues of 1.54 billion euros ($1.6 billion), up from 1.37 billion euros.
In the same period operating profit rose to 42.8 million euros from 24 million euros and net profits came in at 10.6 million euros from a 2.5 million euro loss.
British retailer Dixons, which sold the majority of Unieuro in 2013, still holds a 15 percent stake in the group.
The retail chain is now majority owned by Venice Holdings, whose shareholders are private equity firm Rhone Capital and Italian family Silvestrini. ($1 = 0.9603 euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Francesca Landini)
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.