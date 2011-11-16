New York Nov 16 Unifrax has lowered the interest rate on the loan backing its buyout by American Securities following a strong oversubscription, buyside sources said.

Unifrax is the fifth issuer in the past two weeks to execute a downward price flex as leveraged loan market supply remains well short of demand. The five deals that have cut pricing account for $4.14 billion of institutional paper.

Unifrax, which makes high temperature insulation products for automotive, fire protection, and industrial applications, cut the rate on its seven-year term loan B to 550 basis points (bps) over LIBOR with a 1.5 percent LIBOR floor and a discount of 98 cents on the dollar. A 101 soft call premium on the loan is unchanged.

The issuer has carved out a 75 million euro TLB from the original $490 million TLB, leaving the size of the US TLB at $390 million. Pricing on the euro carve-out is 600 bps over LIBOR with a 1.5 percent floor and a discount of 98 cents on the dollar.

At launch, the term loan was guided at 600 bps over LIBOR with a 1.5 percent LIBOR floor and a discount of 97 cents on the dollar.

Recommitments are due Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Compared to PolyOne, Neustar, Health Management Associates and Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD)- all of which tightened the rate on their loans- Unifrax's B2/B corporate family rating is the lowest. Despite the rating, the company's ability to clip its interest rate shows that investors are struggling to find adequate supply in the primary market to commit capital to, sources said.

"This is where the market is headed," said one buyside investor referring to issuers' power to flex in recent weeks. "There's just too much demand and not nearly enough supply."

Unifrax's facility rating is B2/B+.

Goldman Sachs leads the loan, which is filled out by a $50 million, five-year revolving line of credit priced at 525 bps over LIBOR. (Reporting by Smita Madhur)