Nov 18 Zhejiang Unifull Industrial Fibre Co Ltd

* Says to raise up to 971.5 million yuan (158.72 million US dollar) in private placement of shares

* Says its shares to resume trading on Nov 19

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qk44M1; bit.ly/1xLsptK

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1208 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)