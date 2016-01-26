Jan 26 Institutional asset manager Unigestion appointed Stefanie Mollin-Elliott as fundamental analyst (senior vice president) within its equities team, based in London.

Mollin-Elliott, who joined the company from Allianz Global Investors, will report to Bruno Taillardat, executive director and investment director within the equities team, Unigestion said. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)