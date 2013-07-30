July 30 A southern California pornography studio
has reached an agreement with Ben & Jerry's not to release DVDs
and other X-rated products whose names pay homage to the
company's ice cream flavors.
The agreement made public on Tuesday resolves a trademark
infringement lawsuit that Ben & Jerry's filed last September
against Caballero Video, also known as Rodax Distributors Inc.
It calls for Caballero to stop selling a variety of products
including its "Ben & Cherry's" film series, which included 10
titles such as "Boston Cream Thighs," "Chocolate Fudge Babes"
and "Peanut Butter D-Cups."
Ben & Jerry's had claimed that such titles were too similar
to its ice cream flavors such as Boston Cream Pie, Chocolate
Fudge Brownie and Peanut Butter Cup.
The agreement also covers labels, packaging and advertising
that mimicked Ben & Jerry's own. Caballero's packaging featured
puffy white clouds and grazing cows, and the slogan "Porno's
Finest." Ben & Jerry's uses the slogan "Vermont's Finest."
A week after Ben & Jerry's sued, Caballero had agreed not to
market the challenged titles while the case was pending.
U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan approved the consent
judgment between the parties on Monday.
Ben & Jerry's is based in South Burlington, Vermont, and is
a unit of Unilever Plc.
Caballero has offices in North Hollywood, California. It did
not immediately respond to a request for comment. A lawyer for
Ben & Jerry's did not immediately respond to a similar request.
The case is Ben & Jerry's Homemade Inc et al v. Rodax
Distributors Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District
of New York, No. 12-06734.