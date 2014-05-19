May 19 Unilever Plc

* Has purchased, for a consideration of £715m, rights left in family trusts by William Hesketh Lever which are convertible in 2038 into 70,875,000 Unilever Plc ordinary shares

* Consideration is equivalent to £10.09 per ordinary share and represents a discount of 63% to closing share price on friday may 16 th 2014

* As a result of this transaction core EPS will be enhanced by 2% on a full year basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: