UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 22 Anglo-Dutch consumer goods maker Unilever could review its investment in Britain should the country leave the European Union, the Guardian newspaper reported the chief executive as saying.
Britain's ruling Conservative party has promised to hold a referendum if re-elected next year on the country's membership in the EU, which it says is in need of reform.
Britain's presence in the EU was good for business and for the British economy, the newspaper late Tuesday cited Paul Polman as saying.
"We are very concerned about the overall competitiveness of Europe vis-a-vis the rest of the world," said Polman, according to the Guardian.
Polman said he supported EU reform but that related debate was simplistic, the newspaper reported.
The maker of products from Ben & Jerry's ice cream and Lipton tea to Dove soap and Vaseline could not be reached for comment outside of regular business hours.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources