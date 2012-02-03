LONDON Feb 3 Consumer goods group
Unilever Plc/NV agreed on Friday to talks with
British trade union leaders to try and resolve a dispute over
pensions which led to a series of strikes at its UK plants over
the last two months.
British workers walked out on strike after Unilever moved to
axe its final salary pension scheme, a move that will hit
pensions for 5,000 of the group's 7,000 UK employees. The strike
action si the first in Britain in the group's 82-year history.
Unilever, which makes household goods brands like Persil, PG
Tips and Hellmann's, said it had agreed to talks with three of
Britain's biggest unions Unite, GMB and Usdaw through mediation
organisation ACAS. The move was immediately welcomed by the
unions after Unilever had refused to talk about the pensions
dispute since October.
No date has been agreed for the talks, but are expected by
both parties to start towards the end of next week.
Around a third of Unilever's British workforce are union
members and were involved in a one-day strike in December, and
then in 11 days of rolling strikes across the group's 12 UK
plants and offices during January.
Unilever says rising life expectancy and market volatility
mean pensions based on final salaries are outdated, while the
trade unions says the dispute will continue until proposals
have been put forward that are acceptable to its members.
(Reporting by David Jones; Editing by Andrew Callus)