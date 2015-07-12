BRIEF-AT&T removes ads from Google's non-search platforms - AT&T spokesperson
* AT&T removes ads from Google's non-search platforms - AT&T spokesperson Further company coverage:
July 12 Anglo-Dutch consumer products group Unilever is searching for a new chairman to replace Michael Treschow, who has been in the job since 2007, Sky News reported on Sunday.
The company, whose products range from Dove soap to Lipton tea and Hellmann's mayonnaise to Klondike ice cream, has hired headhunter Russell Reynolds Associates to find a successor to Treschow, the multimedia news website said. (bit.ly/1HXuw4r)
The new chairman, whose name is expected to be announced by the end of the year, is likely to take over the role at next year's annual meeting, Sky News reported, citing sources.
It is still not clear if the next chairman will be picked from the existing group of non-executive directors, the broadcaster added.
Unilever appointed its UK business vice president, Graeme Pitkethly, in May as chief financial officer to succeed Jean-Marc Huet later this year.
Unilever could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
March 22 About 17,000 AT&T Inc workers in California and Nevada went on strike on Wednesday, alleging that the company violated contract terms by forcing employees to do work outside their areas of expertise.
KIEV, March 22 Ukraine's central bank said sanctions against subsidiaries of Russian banks will take effect from Thursday, and will include prohibitions on financial operations that benefit the banks' parent structures.