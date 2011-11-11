BEIJING Nov 11 One of Unilever's Lipton tea varieties was found to contain unsafe levels of toxins, China's quality watchdog said on Thursday, making the company the latest multinational to run afoul of the country's product safety rules.

Lipton's Tie Guan Yin tea was among 19 brands found to fall short of quality standards, with unsafe levels of rare earth metals, in a recent check of 58 different tea brands, the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine, the country's top quality watchdog, said on its website. (www.aqsiq.gov.cn).

All related tea products have been recalled and destroyed, Unilever said in a statement posted on its official Chinese microblogging account and confirmed by a company spokesman.

"Under the supervision and guidance of related quality watchdog, we will actively improve quality management," the company said in the statement.

Unilever added that the rare-earths in the tea came from the soil where tea grew, and denied that it could have been added in production process.

Rare earths are a group of 17 metals used in a range of new technologies from wind turbines to battery cells.

Lipton sells dozens of varieties of tea in China and is the dominant seller of tea bags in a country where consumers generally drink loose-leaf tea.

In recent months, several foreign firms have found themselves ensnared by Chinese product safety probes.

China state media said on Monday that Johnson & Johnson , the U.S. consumer and healthcare group, should "practice morality" after being accused of continuing to sell baby shampoo with a possible cancer-causing ingredient.

Last month, China ordered all 12 U.S. retailer Wal-Mart Stores in the southwestern municipality of Chongqing to close for 15-days, and fined the company 2.7 million yuan($425,000)for selling ordinary pork as organic pork.

It is thought to be the toughest punishment China has meted out against a foreign retailer. ($1 = 6.340 yuan) (Reporting by Sally Huang and Don Durfee; Editing by Robert Birsel)