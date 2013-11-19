LONDON Nov 19 Unilever said on Tuesday it would sell three hair care brands - Soft & Beautiful, TCB and Pro-Line Comb-Thru - to haircare company Strength of Nature for an undisclosed price.

Unilever, maker of Sunsilk shampoo, Persil soap and Knorr soups, has been divesting underperforming brands recently, including Skippy peanut butter and Wish-Bone salad dressings.

The transaction is expected to close in early December.