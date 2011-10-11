MOSCOW Oct 11 Consumer goods company Unilever (UNc.AS) said on Tuesday it had acquired the ice cream business of Finnish food producer Ingman Group to bulk up its presence in the frozen snack market.

The company did not disclose financial details of the deal for Ingman Ice Cream which generated 70 million euros ($95.6 million) of sales last year.

Ingman, whose brands include Kingis and Jattis, has production facilities in Finland, Sweden, Lithuania and Belarus and employs 700 staff.

Unilever said it expects to get all the necessary regulatory approvals at the beginning of 2012.

"Ice cream is a strategically important category and a leading growth component of Unilever," it said. ($1 = 0.732 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Erica Billingham)