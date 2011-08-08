Fed issues revised scenarios for bank stress tests after error
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued revised macroeconomic scenarios for its 2017 stress testing programs to correct an error having to do with corporate yields.
LONDON Aug 8 Consumer goods group Unilever Plc/NV (UNc.AS) on Monday agreed to sell its Ragu and Chicken Tonight sauce brands in the UK and Ireland, which had combined sales of around 20 million pounds in 2010, to privately-owned food group Symington's.
The two brands will remain under Unilever's ownership in all other markets, such as in North America and the Netherlands, while the Anglo-Dutch group will focus on its Bertolli sauce brand within the UK and Ireland. No price for the deal was disclosed.
Symington's, which owns the Golden Wonder snack brand and is based in Leeds in northern England, said the deal will boost its annual turnover to around 150 million pounds. (Reporting by David Jones)
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.
JAKARTA/TORONTO, Feb 10 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said on Friday that an export ban remains in place at its copper mine in Indonesia, the world's second-biggest, because it has not yet reached agreement with the government on a new mining permit.