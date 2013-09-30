LONDON, Sept 30 Consumer goods company Unilever
warned on Monday that a slowdown in its
emerging markets accelerated in the third quarter and it now
expects underlying sales growth of just 3 to 3.5 percent in the
period.
That compares with a weaker-than-expected 5 percent rise in
sales the Anglo-Dutch maker of Ben & Jerry's ice cream and Dove
skincare products reported in July for the second quarter.
Developed markets remained flat to down in the third
quarter, it said, and overall Unilever said it was on track to
meet its 2013 priorities. It attributed the emerging markets
slowdown to a significant currency weakening.
"We continue to grow ahead of our markets and expect
underlying sales growth to improve in quarter four," Chief
Executive Paul Polman said.
Unilever generates about 57 percent of its 51 billion euros
of annual sales from developing and emerging markets, a fact
that has weighed on its share price as currency routs crimp
demand and weigh on profits in several markets including India.
Unilever's shares have fallen 7 percent in the last 3
months.