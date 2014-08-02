FRANKFURT Aug 2 Unilever will
cut more jobs in Europe as real income levels among consumers
fall, weighing on demand for brand-name items, Chief Executive
Paul Polman was quoted as saying in an interview on Saturday.
"If markets such as those in Europe don't grow any more
because people have less real income available, we still must
find a way to make our product lines available," Polman was
quoted as saying in the summary of an interview to appear in the
Monday edition of Germany's WirtschaftsWoche magazine.
"And that means that we need to cut costs now and also close
factories if the need is no longer there," he was quoted as
saying.
A Unilever spokesperson did not respond to emails and phone
calls.
A slowdown in emerging markets and declining prices in
developed markets weighed on sales growth at the Anglo-Dutch
maker of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, Dove soap and Lipton tea
in the second quarter.
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Stephen Powell)