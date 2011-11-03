LONDON Nov 3Consumer goods giant Unilever Plc/NV (UNc.AS) raised its prices sharply and saw strong growth in emerging markets to beat forecasts on Thursday with a 7.8 percent rise in third quarter sales and forecast flat to lower margins for 2011.

The Dove soaps and Hellmann's mayonnaise group raised prices nearly 6 percent while strong sales in emerging markets like India, Indonesia and Brazil helped offset tough conditions in the mature markets of Western Europe and the United States.

The group cautioned that underlying operating margin in 2011 will be flat to slightly down due to the impact of commodity cost inflation.

The Anglo-Dutch firm posted third-quarter underlying sales growth of 7.8 percent, beating a company compiled consensus for a rise of 6.3 percent, after its first two quarters of 2011 saw growth of 4.3 percent and then 7.1 percent. (Reporting by David Jones)