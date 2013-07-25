LONDON, July 25 Angle-Dutch consumer goods
company Unilever , reported underlying sales
growth of 5.0 percent for the second quarter, just shy of market
expectation, and said that growth was slowing in emerging
markets.
The maker of Ben & Jerry's ice cream and Dove skincare
products said on Thursday that emerging markets grew by 10.3
percent in the quarter, slightly down on the 10.4 percent in the
previous quarter, while developed markets fell by 1.3 percent.
"Growth is slowing in emerging markets, as macro-economic
headwinds influence consumer behaviour," the company said on
Thursday.
"Developed markets remain sluggish with little sign of any
recovery in North America or Europe."
The market was expecting the firm to report underlying sales
growth of 5.5 percent, according to a company compiled consensus
of 30 analysts.