UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN Oct 1 Unilever has agreed to buy Italian high-end ice cream maker GROM, the consumer product giant said on Thursday adding the acquisition would strengthen its ice cream portfolio with a premium brand.
The Italian company, which has 67 shops in Italy and abroad, was founded in 2003 in Turin, in the Piedmont region where well-known food companies Ferrero and Eataly have their home base.
The GROM business will remain independent and managed by its founders from Turin, Unilever said in a statement.
The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by stephen Jewkes)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources