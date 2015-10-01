MILAN Oct 1 Unilever has agreed to buy Italian high-end ice cream maker GROM, the consumer product giant said on Thursday adding the acquisition would strengthen its ice cream portfolio with a premium brand.

The Italian company, which has 67 shops in Italy and abroad, was founded in 2003 in Turin, in the Piedmont region where well-known food companies Ferrero and Eataly have their home base.

The GROM business will remain independent and managed by its founders from Turin, Unilever said in a statement.

The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by stephen Jewkes)