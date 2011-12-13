LONDON Dec 13 Consumer goods company
Unilever is to review its media buying next
year to ensure value for money at a time analysts expect slowing
growth in major economies such as Europe and North America.
The Lipton tea and Sunsilk shampoo group said on Tuesday
the review will start in January and include incumbent agencies,
such as WPP's Mindshare and Interpublic's
Initiative, and a few others.
The Anglo-Dutch group is one of the world's biggest
marketers, spending 6 billion euros ($8 billion) last year on
advertising and promotion out of a group annual turnover of 44.3
billion. It owns 12 brands such as Dove, Hellmann's, Knorr, and
Rexona, each with annual sales of over 1 billion euros.
"We want to make sure that we continue to have best-in-class
agency partners to deliver Unilever's vision: To double the size
of our business while reducing our environmental impact," said
Luis Di Como, Unilever's senior vice president global media.
Unilever is aiming to double turnover from 44.3 billion euro
last year and, although it has not given a timescale, many
analysts believe a target has been informally set for 2020.
($1 = 0.7567 euro)
(Reporting by David Jones; Editing by Dan Lalor)