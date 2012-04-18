April 17 Anglo-Dutch consumer goods group
Unilever Plc/NV will have invested $500 million and
built a new factory once a five-year investment plan ends in
2015, Mexican president Felipe Calderon said on Tuesday.
Unilever Mexico President Fabio Prado told Calderon about
the investment plan when the two met at the World Economic Forum
for Latin America in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
In July, Unilever opened a plant to manufacture
aerosol-based deodorants for the United States, Canada, Latin
America and Caribbean markets.
"The (investment plan) includes not only expansions of
existing plants but the creation of a new plant," Calderon's
press office said in a statement.
A Unilever spokesperson was not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)