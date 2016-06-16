LONDON, June 16 Unilever Chief
Executive Paul Polman and his three predecessors have expressed
support for Britain's membership of the European Union, saying
the consumer goods giant would be "negatively impacted" by
Brexit.
"We therefore hope that in the interests of Unilever, the UK,
Europe, and indeed the wider global economy, the UK will choose
to Remain and thereby continue to play a central role in
Unilever's long-term growth and prosperity," the executives said
in a letter sent on Thursday to some 100,000 employees and
pensioners of the Anglo-Dutch company.
The letter is signed by Polman, Patrick Cescau, Niall
FitzGerald and Sir Michael Perry.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by David Clarke)