LONDON, Sept 19 Unilever is to buy Seventh Generation, a U.S.-based maker of soaps and detergents, it said on Monday, as it expands its home and personal care businesses.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Seventh Generation, based in Vermont, had 2015 turnover of more than $200 million, having seen double-digit compounded annual growth over the last 10 years.

