LONDON Jan 19 Unilever reported a 4 percent rise in underlying full-year sales on Tuesday, just ahead of expectations, but said it was preparing itself for tougher market conditions and high volatility in 2016.

The Anglo-Dutch maker of Knorr soups, Dove soap and Lipton teas said core operating profit rose by 0.9 billion euros to 7.9 billion euros, broadly in line with analysts' expectation.  (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)