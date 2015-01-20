LONDON Jan 20 Consumer goods giant Unilever
reported lower than expected fourth-quarter
underlying sales growth, as the emerging market downturn that
rocked performance earlier in the year failed to improve.
The maker of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, Dove soap and Lipton
tea said on Tuesday that underlying sales - excluding any impact
from foreign exchange, acquisitions or disposals - rose 2.1
percent in the fourth quarter. Analysts on average were
expecting a 2.6 percent rise.
Following a dramatic weakening of emerging markets last year
that made Unilever's third quarter the weakest in five years,
its full-year underlying sales growth came in at 2.9 percent,
versus analysts' estimates for growth of 3.1 percent.
"We do not plan on a significant improvement in market
conditions in 2015," Chief Executive Paul Polman said. "Against
this background, we expect our full year performance to be
similar to 2014 with the first quarter being softer but growth
improving during the year."
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Paul Sandle)