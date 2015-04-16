* Q1 underlying sales up 2.8 pct vs expectations of 2.1 pct
* Now aiming for '15 sales growth in top half of 2-4 pct
range
* Company "seeing more tailwinds than headwinds"
* Shares up more than 4 pct to record high
(Adds context, details, byline, bullet points)
By Martinne Geller
LONDON, April 16 Unilever
reported better than expected first quarter sales and struck a
positive tone on the rest of the year, citing brighter signs in
major markets such as the United States, China and India.
The Anglo-Dutch maker of Dove soap, Lipton tea and Ben &
Jerry's ice cream saw its shares jump more than 4 percent to a
record high on Thursday after its first-quarter report showed
progress after a tough 2014. Last year it was hammered by
weakening emerging markets and currency devaluations.
"We are overall starting to see more tailwinds than
headwinds," Chief Financial Officer Jean Marc Huet said.
Foreign exchange rates, for example, are expected to help
2015 sales by about 8 to 9 percent at current rates, he said,
after reducing 2014 sales by 4.6 percent.
Huet told Reuters that Unilever's full-year sales growth
would probably come in at the upper end of its prior stated goal
of 2 to 4 percent.
In the first quarter, underlying sales rose 2.8 percent,
excluding the impact of currency moves, acquisitions and
disposals. Analysts on average were expecting a gain of 2.1
percent, according to a company-supplied poll.
The company cited a better than expected performance in
China, saying that sales were stabilising, although at "much
lower levels of growth than we've used to".
In the final three months of 2014, Unilever's sales in China
fell 20 percent as retailers cut inventories to deal with a
slowing economy. Huet said Unilever was now past the worst of
the impact from that reduction in stock levels.
Unilever gets more than half its sales from emerging
markets, and so was particularly hurt by the slowdown last year.
In North America, Unilever said more positive consumer
sentiment was finally translating into low single-digit market
growth helped by price increases.
However in Europe, the opposite remained, with volumes
growing and deflation seen across the market.
Unilever's results contrasted with a weaker performance
reported on Thursday by spirits maker Diageo, which
still suffered from reduced inventory levels in Southeast Asia
.
Given the tough backdrop, consumer goods giants Unilever,
Nestle and Procter & Gamble have all been
selling off underperforming or smaller brands to focus more on
their leading products.
Huet declined to comment, in an interview, on Unilever's
interest in acquiring any brands being sold by Procter & Gamble
.
Unilever shares were up 110 pence at 3044 pence in London at
1030 GMT.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Keith Weir)